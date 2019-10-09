World Bank Reduces Nigeria’s Growth Forecast By 0.1 Per Cent

It also blamed issues such as multiple exchange rates, foreign exchange restrictions, high inflation and low non-oil revenues as some of the hurdles to the economy’s growth.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 09, 2019

The World Bank on Wednesday revised Nigeria’s economic growth for 2019 from 2.1 to 2.0 per cent.

A report by Reuters said that the revision was made in the institution’s ‘Africa’s Pulse report for October. 

The New York-based global lender had in April predicted that the largest economy in Africa will grow by 2.1 per cent.

The bank added that it expects Nigeria to grow by 2.1 per cent in 2020 and 2121 as well.

The global lender said the reason for its lowered forecast for Nigeria is because, “The medium-term growth outlook continues to be constrained by a weak macroeconomic policy environment and slow policy implementation.”

It also blamed issues such as multiple exchange rates, foreign exchange restrictions, high inflation and low non-oil revenues as some of the hurdles to the economy’s growth.

Overall, the continent’s projected economic growth is expected to reduce from the April prediction of 2.8 per cent to 2.6 per cent.

It projects that the continent’s economic mass will soar by 3.1 per cent in 2020 and 3.2 per cent in 2121.

The bank however, noted that when the economic growth forecast of the three largest economies in Africa – Nigeria, South Africa and Angola, which make up 60 per cent of the continent’s economic value, are subtracted from the equation, the remaining countries will grow by four per cent.

This is a drop from the previous prediction of 4.4 per cent.

The bank said the reason for its lowered expectation of the African economy was down to the trade war between the two largest economic players in the globe – China and the United States.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Economy Buhari Meets Economic Advisory Council Members
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Economy Nigeria’s Economy Rigged In Favour Of Connected Investors, Allege Peterside
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
International United Nations In Financial Crisis –UN Secretary-General
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Ex-UK Prime Minister, Cameron, Reveals Why Jonathan Prevented Them From Rescuing Chibok Girls
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Economy Nigeria's Pace Of Economic Recovery Remains Slow Under Buhari -IMF
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
International Canada Desperate To Stop Nigerians From Coming To The Country
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

ACTIVISM Take It Back Movement Launches GoFundMe Account For Sowore
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Storm Abuja, Kidnap 8 People In Kuje
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Confirm Abduction Of Nine Persons In Abuja, Launch Manhunt For Perpetrators
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME I didn’t Touch Her, She Wasn't My Student -Says Ghana Lecturer As He Threatens To Sue BBC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME FBI Investigation: Court Jails Ighodalo Five Years For $1 Million Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Economy Buhari Meets Economic Advisory Council Members
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Kidnappers Killed 30 People In Rivers, Kidnap Kingpin Bobby-Devil Eliminated -Nigerian Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Bayelsa Assembly Reverses Impeachment Of Former Speaker Tonye Isenah
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Sex-for-grades: I Was Also A Victim Of Sexual Harassment, Says Ekiti First Lady
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Sports Nigerian Driver Steals Boss N100,000, 'Invest' In BetNaija, Lands In Court
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion “Mama, There Are No Armed Robbers Here” By ‘Tope Oriola
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Economy Nigeria’s Economy Rigged In Favour Of Connected Investors, Allege Peterside
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad