Senate Revisits Bill To Establish National Assembly Budget And Research Office

The move seeking to establish the budget office was first conceived in 2005 under the leadership of Senator Ken Nnamani but failed to make it to the floor of the upper legislative chamber.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 10, 2019

The Senate on Thursday reintroduced a bill seeking to establish the National Assembly Budget and Research Office, according to a report by PUNCH.

The bill, which was passed by the Senate on May 3, 2019, however, failed to receive assent by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Following its reintroduction on Thursday, the bill which scaled first reading on the floor during plenary was sponsored by Senator Rose Oko (PDP, Cross River North).

The proposed National Assembly budget office will report annually to the Senate and House of Representatives all items funded in the preceding financial year for which no appropriation was made by the National Assembly and all items contained in the Appropriation Act in the preceding financial year but which were not funded by the government.

The office is to be headed by a Director-General, who shall also report to a governing board made up of a chairman and six members and shall provide independent and continuous review of government budgets including monitoring of existing and proposed programmes.

SaharaReporters, New York

