Army Kill 15 Insurgents, Capture Two In Borno

The Nigerian Army on Thursday killed 15 suspected Boko Haram insurgents at Jigalta Village, 27 kilometres from Monguno in Borno State.

The troops in conjunction with elements of Sector 2 Multinational Joint Task Force and the Chadian Defence Forces while on a joint clearance operation, were said to have destroyed two gun trucks and captured two others belonging to the suspected criminals.

This was made known through a statement issued on Friday by Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, Media Coordinator, Nigerian Army Operations.

It was gathered that the criminals laid an ambush with five gun trucks and unconfirmed number of insurgents but the troops countered the ambush and decimated the criminals, killing 15 of them.

It said some escaped with severe gunshot wounds, even as four Dutshka anti-aircraft guns, nine AK 47 rifles and a sizeable cache of ammunition were captured by the troops.

The statement said one soldier was killed during the crossfire that ensued while a Chadian soldier was also wounded.