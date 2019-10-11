Army Kill 15 Insurgents, Capture Two In Borno

It was gathered that the criminals laid an ambush with five gun trucks and unconfirmed number of insurgents but the troops countered the ambush and decimated the criminals, killing 15 of them.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 11, 2019

The Nigerian Army on Thursday killed 15 suspected Boko Haram insurgents at Jigalta Village, 27 kilometres from Monguno in Borno State.

The troops in conjunction with elements of Sector 2 Multinational Joint Task Force and the Chadian Defence Forces while on a joint clearance operation, were said to have destroyed two gun trucks and captured two others belonging to the suspected criminals.

This was made known through a statement issued on Friday by Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, Media Coordinator, Nigerian Army Operations.

It was gathered that the criminals laid an ambush with five gun trucks and unconfirmed number of insurgents but the troops countered the ambush and decimated the criminals, killing 15 of them.

It said some escaped with severe gunshot wounds, even as four Dutshka anti-aircraft guns, nine AK 47 rifles and a sizeable cache of ammunition were captured by the troops.

The statement said one soldier was killed during the crossfire that ensued while a Chadian soldier was also wounded.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Army Arrest Top Boko Haram Commander, Nine Others
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Insurgency Insurgents Battle Nigerian Troops After Federal Lawmakers' Visit To Borno
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Customs Handover Military Equipment To US Official
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Military Borno: Troops Kill Three Terrorists, Recover Ammunitions In Gwoza
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Boko Haram 155 Task Force Battalion Clears Terrorists Out Of Dicheri
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Breaking News Afe Babalola And Gov Fayose Shopping For Injunction To Stop Election-Rigging Probe
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Hannatu Musawa Spoken Word: President Buhari's Choice Of Sadiya Umar Farouq By Hannatu Musawa
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Malami Triples Kachikwu’s $21bn Production Sharing Contract Claim
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics I Give God The Glory, Says Melaye After Losing At Appeal Court
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Sanusi Weeps, Narrates How Sick Child Died In Mother’s Arms Over $5
Poverty Video: Sanusi Weeps Over Child's Death For Mother’s Lack Of $5
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari, Jonathan Meet In Aso Rock
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EXCLUSIVE: Maina’s Son Handed Over To Police For Prosecution
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Army Arrest Top Boko Haram Commander, Nine Others
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigerians In America Now Pay $200 Egunje For E-passport And Beg For Visa To Visit Naija By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Nigerian Brothers Beheaded Boy, To Sell Head For N200,000 -Prosecutor
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Man In Court For Allegedly Defiling Four Daughters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Insurgents Battle Nigerian Troops After Federal Lawmakers' Visit To Borno
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME EFCC Arrests Delta Chief for Internet Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad