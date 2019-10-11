BREAKING: Tribunal Affirms Adamawa Governor, Fintiri's Election

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 11, 2019

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Yola, Adamawa State, has affirmed the victory of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri during the March 28, 2019 election.

The tribunal, delivered its verdict on Friday evening in Yola, the state capital.

Justice S. Adebara dismissed the petition filed by the All Progressives Congress challenging Fintiri's victory on two grounds.

Deciding on the preliminary objection, he ruled that the petition was incompetent since Bindow Jibrilla, candidate of the APC, who should benefit from its outcome, was not joined as a party to the suit.

On the substantive matter, Justice Adebara dismissed the suit on its merit and ruled that the petitioner failed to prove his allegations of over-voting, irregularities and none compliance with the law.

He, therefore, dismissed the petition and affirmed the election of PDP's Fintiri as winner of that exercise.

Counsel to the petitioner, Ibrahim Efiong, said, “It was a keenly contested trial but we will study the judgment and advice our client accordingly.”

SaharaReporters, New York

