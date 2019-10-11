Buhari Suspends International Travels For Ministers, Others

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the immediate suspension of international travels by all cabinet members and heads of government agencies.

This is to enable ministers personally lead the process of budget defence at the National Assembly.

According to a statement by Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, the suspension of such travels will enable functionaries and agencies of the executive arm to provide the required cooperation with the legislature in order to ensure timely passage of the Appropriation Bill.

The statement reads, “Honourable Ministers who have already secured approval to travel are by this directive, required to revalidate such approvals with Mr President after confirming the schedule of appearances with the relevant committees of the National Assembly.

“Furthermore, all ministries, departments and agencies have been directed to liaise with the relevant committees of the National Assembly for their schedules of budget defence.”