Kidnappers Demand N5m For Kaduna School Principal

The kidnappers had initially demanded N20m as ransom but later reduced the amount to N5m after the family said they could not afford it.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 11, 2019

Abductors of the principal of Government Technical College, Maraban, Kajuru, Kaduna State, Mr Francis Maji, have demanded N5m as ransom.

Channels Televisionlearnt from one of the teachers in the school that the demand was made in a phone conversation with the victim’s wife, Amina Francis, on Friday afternoon.

According to him, the kidnappers had initially demanded N20m as ransom but later reduced the amount to N5m after the family said they could not afford it. See Also CRIME Students, Teachers Kidnapped In Kaduna 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

The school principal was kidnapped by bandits from his residence in the early hours of Thursday.

The latest incident came just a week after the abduction of six female students and two staff of Engravers College, Kakau Daji, in Chikun Local Government Area of the state. See Also CRIME Nigeria Police: Why We're Negotiating With Kaduna Kidnappers Holding Schoolgirls Captive 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

SaharaReporters, New York

