Nigerian Investigative Journalist Named Among Top Three Of Thomson Foundation Award

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 11, 2019

Damilola Banjo

Nigerian investigative journalist, Damilola Banjo, has been selected as one of the three finalists for the 2019 Thomson Foundation's Young Journalist Award.

Banjo, a journalist with SaharaReporters, made the cut together with Meiryum Ali from Pakistan and Sarita Santoshini, a freelancer from India.

Banjo's investigation into the massive corruption in Lagos State schools and a four-part, in-depth feature on the banditry in Zamfara State were two of the stories that won her a place in the finals.

“One of the criteria for entries is to demonstrate the impact of the stories submitted and this year, from the three finalists, in particular, there are some particularly powerful examples of how investigative journalism prompted national debate,” said the foundation's Chief Executive, Nigel Baker.

Banjo was the 2018 Transparency International's Young Journalist and has been a TigerEyeFoundation grantee for two consecutive years. 

In January, she was selected by BBCAfrica Eye for an Open Source Investigation training in Nairobi, Kenya.

The award, in its seventh year, allows journalists aged 30 and under from countries with a gross national income per capita of less than $20,000 to send in their best stories.

The winner of the 2019 Young Journalist Award will be announced in a ceremony in London at the end of November.

