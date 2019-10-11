Police Authorities React To SaharaReporters Story On Extortion, Urge Citizens To Report Erring Personnel

Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, who spoke on behalf of the police, said the security agency forbids the receipt of money as a precondition for service.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 11, 2019

The Nigeria Police Force has asked members of the public to come forward and report misconduct of its officers.

The call was in response to an exclusive story by SaharaReporters on how police personnel were demanding at least N20,000 from victims of 'one chance' robbery operations in Abuja to launch investigation into such reported incidents.

Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, who spoke on behalf of the police, said the security agency forbids the receipt of money as a precondition for service.

He said, “The Nigeria Police Code of Conduct forbids the demand or receipt of money as a precondition for the rendering of police services to the public.

“Citizens are advised to report all allegations of police misconduct to appropriate police authorities." See Also Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: In Abuja, Police Charge Victims of ‘One Chance’ Robberies N20,000 To Launch Investigation Into Crime 0 Comments 22 Hours Ago

In the report on Thursday, residents of the Federal Capital Territory, who had fallen victim to criminal gangs operating within the city especially ‘one chance’ robbers, disclosed how the police compounded their miseries by demanding money from them before investigating such complaints and help recover their stolen items and also arrest the perpetrators.

Many of the victims said their efforts to get help from the police after being attacked was heart-breaking and hopeless.

Following the disturbing trend in Nigeria’s capital, most neighbourhoods in Abuja have now come up with their own security arrangement to protect themselves and their property from ruthless criminal gangs.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption EXCLUSIVE: Maina’s Son Handed Over To Police For Prosecution
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: In Abuja, Police Charge Victims of ‘One Chance’ Robberies N20,000 To Launch Investigation Into Crime
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXPOSED: How Buhari Illegally Extended Service Of Nephew In Police Force By 3 Years
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Business Police Arrest, Detain Wema Bank Agents For Violating Lease Agreement
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigeria Police: Why We're Negotiating With Kaduna Kidnappers Holding Schoolgirls Captive
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Nine-year-old Lagos Pupil Narrates How Policeman Defiled Her Many Times
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Hannatu Musawa Spoken Word: President Buhari's Choice Of Sadiya Umar Farouq By Hannatu Musawa
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Malami Triples Kachikwu’s $21bn Production Sharing Contract Claim
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics I Give God The Glory, Says Melaye After Losing At Appeal Court
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Sanusi Weeps, Narrates How Sick Child Died In Mother’s Arms Over $5
Poverty Video: Sanusi Weeps Over Child's Death For Mother’s Lack Of $5
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari, Jonathan Meet In Aso Rock
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EXCLUSIVE: Maina’s Son Handed Over To Police For Prosecution
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Army Arrest Top Boko Haram Commander, Nine Others
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigerians In America Now Pay $200 Egunje For E-passport And Beg For Visa To Visit Naija By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Nigerian Brothers Beheaded Boy, To Sell Head For N200,000 -Prosecutor
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Man In Court For Allegedly Defiling Four Daughters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Insurgents Battle Nigerian Troops After Federal Lawmakers' Visit To Borno
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME EFCC Arrests Delta Chief for Internet Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad