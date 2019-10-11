Police Authorities React To SaharaReporters Story On Extortion, Urge Citizens To Report Erring Personnel

The Nigeria Police Force has asked members of the public to come forward and report misconduct of its officers.

The call was in response to an exclusive story by SaharaReporters on how police personnel were demanding at least N20,000 from victims of 'one chance' robbery operations in Abuja to launch investigation into such reported incidents.

Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, who spoke on behalf of the police, said the security agency forbids the receipt of money as a precondition for service.

He said, “The Nigeria Police Code of Conduct forbids the demand or receipt of money as a precondition for the rendering of police services to the public.

“Citizens are advised to report all allegations of police misconduct to appropriate police authorities." See Also Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: In Abuja, Police Charge Victims of ‘One Chance’ Robberies N20,000 To Launch Investigation Into Crime

In the report on Thursday, residents of the Federal Capital Territory, who had fallen victim to criminal gangs operating within the city especially ‘one chance’ robbers, disclosed how the police compounded their miseries by demanding money from them before investigating such complaints and help recover their stolen items and also arrest the perpetrators.

Many of the victims said their efforts to get help from the police after being attacked was heart-breaking and hopeless.

Following the disturbing trend in Nigeria’s capital, most neighbourhoods in Abuja have now come up with their own security arrangement to protect themselves and their property from ruthless criminal gangs.