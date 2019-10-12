Four Dead As Terrorists Attack Military Base In Borno

The insurgents reportedly killed two soldiers and two other civilians while others fled the scene.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 12, 2019


At least four persons lost their lives when Boko Haram insurgents attacked a military base in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State on Friday night, security sources said.

The insurgents reportedly killed two soldiers and two other civilians while others fled the scene. 

"They came to attack our troops in Tungushe Military Base about 1730hrs. 

"We fought them but unfortunately we lost two soldiers. 

"I think two civilians lost their lives, some are still missing," a security source told SaharaReporters.
 

