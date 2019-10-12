Kogi Election Already Rigged, APM Candidate Alleges

Yusuf accused the Independent National Electoral Commission of working in connivance with the APC to hand Bello victory.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 12, 2019

INEC voting signINEC voting sign


Governorship candidate of  the Allied Peoples Movement in Kogi, Yusuf  Dantalle, has alleged that the election slated for November 16, 2019 in the state had already been rigged in favour of All Progressives Congress and its flag bearer, Governor Yahaya Bello.

Yusuf accused the Independent National Electoral Commission of working in connivance with the APC to hand Bello victory.

He disclosed this on Friday in Abuja while addressing journalists.

Yusuf said, "Political parties are already coming together to kick against the present REC in Kogi State because there is no confidence. 

"The election is being rigged before the election day itself." 

He maintained that INEC had no constitutional powers to disqualify candidates. 

He added that the opposition parties in the state would resist any move to mortgage the destiny of Kogi people.

Effort to get the reaction of INEC were unsuccessful as the National Commissioner for Voter Education, Mr Festus Okoye, did not respond to the calls and a text message sent to his mobile line. 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

International Buhari Turns To Russia To Combat Boko Haram
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics I Give God The Glory, Says Melaye After Losing At Appeal Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Suspends International Travels For Ministers, Others
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Economy Osun, Gombe, Ekiti, Taraba, Ebonyi, Zamfara Earned Least Revenue First Half 2019 -Report
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari, Jonathan Meet In Aso Rock
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Appeal Court Sacks Dino Melaye, Orders Fresh Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Hannatu Musawa Spoken Word: President Buhari's Choice Of Sadiya Umar Farouq By Hannatu Musawa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Buhari Turns To Russia To Combat Boko Haram
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics I Give God The Glory, Says Melaye After Losing At Appeal Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Suspends International Travels For Ministers, Others
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Customs Handover Military Equipment To US Official
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Malami Triples Kachikwu’s $21bn Production Sharing Contract Claim
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Controversy Trails Opening Of Cargo Cabin Of Aircraft At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Sanusi Weeps, Narrates How Sick Child Died In Mother’s Arms Over $5
Poverty Video: Sanusi Weeps Over Child's Death For Mother’s Lack Of $5
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Police Authorities React To SaharaReporters Story On Extortion, Urge Citizens To Report Erring Personnel
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Teenager Rapes Neighbour’s 50 year-old Mother, Remanded In Prison Custody
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Daniel Fakoya, 18, To Spend 15 Years In UK Prison For Firearms Offences
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Son Kills Parents Over Dog Dispute, Gets Life Imprisonment
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad