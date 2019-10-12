Kogi Election Already Rigged, APM Candidate Alleges

INEC voting sign



Governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement in Kogi, Yusuf Dantalle, has alleged that the election slated for November 16, 2019 in the state had already been rigged in favour of All Progressives Congress and its flag bearer, Governor Yahaya Bello.

Yusuf accused the Independent National Electoral Commission of working in connivance with the APC to hand Bello victory.

He disclosed this on Friday in Abuja while addressing journalists.

Yusuf said, "Political parties are already coming together to kick against the present REC in Kogi State because there is no confidence.

"The election is being rigged before the election day itself."

He maintained that INEC had no constitutional powers to disqualify candidates.

He added that the opposition parties in the state would resist any move to mortgage the destiny of Kogi people.



Effort to get the reaction of INEC were unsuccessful as the National Commissioner for Voter Education, Mr Festus Okoye, did not respond to the calls and a text message sent to his mobile line.



