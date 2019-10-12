Osun, Gombe, Ekiti, Taraba, Ebonyi, Zamfara Earned Least Revenue First Half 2019 -Report

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), says in the first half of 2019, Nigeria's 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) generated N691.11 billion as internally-generated revenue.



This was stated in its 'IGR at State Level for Quarter One and Quarter Two, 2019' report.



According to the NBS, compared to N596.91 billion recorded in the second half of 2018, there was an increase of N94.2 billion, indicating a positive growth of 15.78 percent.



The report added that 31 states and the FCT recorded growth in internally-generated revenue, while five states recorded a decline in the period under review.



However, the report showed that the value of foreign debt stood at $4.23 billion, while domestic debt hit N3.85 trillion at the end of 2018.



The bureau stated that the revenues were derived from ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs), direct assessment, pay-as-you-earn (PAYE), road taxes, among other sources.



The data showed that Lagos state led the pack with N263.25 billion, while Rivers collected N151.8 billion, Delta N145 billion, Akwa Ibom N106.7 billion and FCT N72.8 billion.



Bayelsa state generated N71.6 billion, Kano N58.5 billion, Kaduna N54.7 billion, Ogun N48 billion, Edo N47.3 billion, Ondo N47.2 billion, Oyo N42.1 billion, Sokoto N38.8 billion, Benue N38.1 billion, Imo N37.4 billion and Kwara N36.6 billion.



Others are Niger state with N36.1 billion, Enugu N35.7 billion, Katsina N35.4 billion, Cross River N33.9 billion, Jigawa N33.9 billion, Bauchi N33.7 billion, Borno N33.6 billion, Abia N33.5 billion, Anambra N32.2 billion and Kogi N31.6 billion.



It added that Plateau state generated N30.7 billion, Kebbi N30.3 billion, Adamawa N28.2 billion, Yobe N27.2 billion, Zamfara N27.1 billion, Nasarawa N26.6 billion, Ebonyi N26.5 billion, Taraba N25.7 billion, Ekiti N25 billion, Gombe N21.7 billion and Osun N20.2 billion.



The recorded revenues made by the states did not include the monthly allocation received from FAAC.



The IGR data was computed by the NBS and the Joint Tax Board from official records and submissions by the boards of internal revenue across the 36 states.