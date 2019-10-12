WATCH LIVE: Beyond Sowore: African Democracy in Crisis

Join us now as SaharaTV and special guests give a LIVE in-depth look into Human Rights Activist, Omoyele Sowore, and others arrested in Nigeria, and the threat to democracy in Africa.
Beyond Sowore: African Democracy In Crisis - How One Man’s Arrest Is Putting Africa’s Largest Democracy To Test
In recent Nigerian history, no arrest of an individual has indeed generated as much noise and attracted the attention of the international community than that of pro-democracy campaigner and human rights activist – Omoyele Sowore.
Raised in the rural agrarian town of Kiribo, Ondo State, Nigeria, and walking his way to global prominence through hard work and utmost dedication, Sowore is today regarded by many as one of Nigeria’s last remaining crusaders of justice – especially for the ordinary folks, who continue to live at the mercy of oppressive politicians.
For this selfless service to the poor masses, Sowore was seized by government security forces in the early hours of August 3, 2019. His crime: he called on the ordinary people to demand for a better country through peaceful demonstrations. Despite a court order directing the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to release him on September 30, 2019, Sowore remains in detention.
Surprisingly, rather than erase his memory in the minds of the people, Sowore has continued to amass dozens of followers from around the world, with many in fact describing him as Nigeria’s next President – going by the striking similarities in certain key aspects with former South African President, Nelson Mandela – who took a long walk from prison to power after standing up to the repressive apartheid regime in that country.
For all the untold and insider story of Sowore’s journey in detention and how the continued violation of his fundamental human rights has thrown Africa’s biggest democracy under international spotlight – stretching its authoritarian rulers and the judiciary to the limits – do join our team of experts to look at the critical issues at play.
—Eric Dumo, Editor, Sahara Reporters