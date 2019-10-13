119 Nigerians On Death Row In Malaysia, Says Amnesty International



Amnesty International has identified 119 Nigerians among a total of 1,281 persons sentenced to death in Malaysia.

AI said the 1,281 death row inmates were being kept in 26 detention facilities across Malaysia.

In Malaysia, 33 offences are punished with death sentence.

The AI report said the 119 Nigerians were convicted of drug-related offences.

It said, “As of February 22, 2019, 1,281 people were under sentence of death in Malaysia, held in 26 detention facilities across the country.

“A startling 44 per cent (568) of all those under sentence of death were foreign nationals, from 43 countries.

“Nationals from Nigeria made up 21 per cent of this group, with those from Indonesia (16%), Iran (15%), India (10%), Philippines (8%) and Thailand (6%) following suit.

“A significant 73 per cent of all those under sentence of death have been convicted of drug trafficking under Section 39(b) of the Dangerous of Drugs Act, 1952 — an extremely high figure for an offence that does not even meet the threshold of the ‘most serious crimes’ under international law and standards and for which the death penalty must not be imposed.”

