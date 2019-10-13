BREAKING: Aisha Buhari Returns From UK After Rumour Of President Buhari Getting Married On Saturday

Nigeria's First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, has returned to the country

two months after she left for the United Kingdom for what was regarded

as a holiday.



This came on the heels of an alleged wedding slated for last Saturday

between President Muhammadu Buhari and Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq,

recently appointed by the former to head the Ministry of Humanitarian

Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social

Development



Mrs. Buhari arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport,

Abuja, at about 4:30 am via a British Airways flight and was received

by wives of present and former governors as well as other friends.



The president’s wife had announced her coming back to the country last

night while leaving London, at about 8:56 pm.



Making the announcement on her Twitter handle, @AishaMBuhari, the

first lady said Mrs. Modupe Oguntade, the wife of Nigeria’s High

Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Retired Justice George Oguntade,

was seeing her off.



Speaking to reporters on arrival, Mrs. Buhari said she was happy to be

home after a well-deserved rest.



She confirmed that she was fully rejuvenated to continue the work of

improving the health and well-being of women, children, and other

vulnerable Nigerians.