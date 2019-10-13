Doctor’s Instruction Kept Me Away From Nigeria, Says Aisha Buhari

Mrs Buhari, who returned to the country through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, disclosed that she was well now even though she still needs some more rest.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 13, 2019

Aisha Buhari Top News Nigeria

 

First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari, on Sunday said that her long stay outside the country was due to “doctor’s instruction”.

Mrs Buhari, who returned to the country through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, disclosed that she was well now even though she still needs some more rest, according to a report by PUNCH.

She said, “I have taken my holiday for this year and it happened that after the holiday, I needed to attend to my health before going to Saudi Arabia.

“When I went to Saudi, based on doctor’s instruction, I went back to the United Kingdom.

“I am well now but still I need more rest.” 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

International Buhari Turns To Russia To Combat Boko Haram
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Aisha Buhari Returns From UK After Rumour Of President Buhari Getting Married On Saturday
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Suspends International Travels For Ministers, Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Kogi Election Already Rigged, APM Candidate Alleges
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Anti-corruption Agency Returns N100 Million Loot To Kwara Government
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Osinbajo: How State Governments Can Tax Nigerians, Generate More Revenues
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Hannatu Musawa Spoken Word: President Buhari's Choice Of Sadiya Umar Farouq By Hannatu Musawa
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Military Nigerian Customs Handover Military Equipment To US Official
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Buhari Turns To Russia To Combat Boko Haram
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Oil Nigeria Discovers Oil In Northern Region Of Upper Benue Trough
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Aisha Buhari Returns From UK After Rumour Of President Buhari Getting Married On Saturday
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Suspends International Travels For Ministers, Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Four Dead As Terrorists Attack Military Base In Borno
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Human Rights Video: Nigerian Policemen Assault Lawyer In Onitsha
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insurgency Zamfara Gun Battle: 58 Bandits Killed, 4 Soldiers Died, Says Nigerian Army
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Kogi Election Already Rigged, APM Candidate Alleges
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
News Nigeria's Building Collapse Kills Mother, 3 Children In Magodo, Father Survives
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME How Kano Kids Were Kidnapped, Trafficked In Anambra By Igbo Suspects -Police
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad