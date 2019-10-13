Doctor’s Instruction Kept Me Away From Nigeria, Says Aisha Buhari

Aisha Buhari

First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari, on Sunday said that her long stay outside the country was due to “doctor’s instruction”.

Mrs Buhari, who returned to the country through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, disclosed that she was well now even though she still needs some more rest, according to a report by PUNCH.

She said, “I have taken my holiday for this year and it happened that after the holiday, I needed to attend to my health before going to Saudi Arabia.

“When I went to Saudi, based on doctor’s instruction, I went back to the United Kingdom.

“I am well now but still I need more rest.”