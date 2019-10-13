Nigeria Has A Lot Of Problems With Extremism But Music Can Bring Peace -American Diplomat

Sterling D. Tilley, Jr. speaking at Baze University Convocation

Nigeria has a lot of problems regarding extremist groups and music can

be used to bring peace to the country, a United States of America's

diplomat, Sterling Tilley, says.



Tilley is the US embassy in Nigeria's cultural affairs officer.



He told the News Agency of Nigeria in an interview that music could be

used to deal with terrorism in the North-East while speaking during a

musical concert the embassy organized in commemoration of the 2019

Daniel Pearl World Music Day with the theme, 'Harmony for Humanity'.



Said Tilley, “The purpose of this event is to celebrate the life and

legacy of Daniel Pearl."



Pearl was an American journalist and musician, who was kidnapped and

murdered by terrorists in Pakistan in 2002 while serving as the Wall

Street Journal’s South Asia bureau chief.



The American diplomat continued: “He was a violinist; quite

accomplished. The whole idea behind the Daniel Pearl World’s Music Day

was to commemorate his love for music and his love for humanity.



“That is why this year’s theme for the David Pearl’s Day is 'Harmony

for Humanity' and it is all geared toward his life and legacies.



“The message is simple – harmony and humanity – because music brings

peace to people and we are hoping that through music we can also bring

peace to Nigeria.



“We have a lot of problems here in Nigeria, with regards to extremist

groups, particularly in the North-East and the best way to break the

logjam between the communities out there would be through music.



“In the Nigerian environment, everyone loves music. So if you are

surrounded by that love of music, you cannot feel the need to hurt

someone.”

