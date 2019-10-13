Nigerian Government Budgets N792m For Internet, Live TV On Presidential Jet

The presidency also wants to carry out what it called compliance with mandatory upgrade and installation of Internet service on another aircraft

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 13, 2019

Around N792m has been set aside by the Nigerian Government for the upgrade and installation of live television and Internet service on one of the jets in the Presidential Air Fleets.

This is contained in the budget of the State House President Muhammadu Buhari presented to a joint session of the National Assembly last week.

The presidency also wants to carry out what it called compliance with mandatory upgrade and installation of Internet service on another aircraft, the G550 (5N-FGW) at the sum of N50m.

The elite presidential air unit is also proposed to buy three staff cars for N43m install a luggage conveyor belt truck for N20m, purchase fire fighting vehicle for N90m and construct an aircraft equipment shed for N25m, according to a report by The Nation.

In the next fiscal year, the PAF seeks to construct and furnish the fire bay for N75m; construct an armoury for N120m and an automated roller security system at PAF entrance for N83m.

Some Presidential jets will undergo overhaul of aircraft engines for N200m even as the PAF plans to refurbish and furnish the Presidential kitchen for N15m.

