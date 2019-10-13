NLC Urges Workers To Prepare For Strike Over Minimum Wage

Labour is demanding 29 per cent salary increase for officers on salary level 07 to 14 and 24 per cent adjustment for officers on salary grade level 15 to 17 while the FG had presented a proposal of 11 per cent salary increase for officers on grade level 07 to 14 and 6.5 per cent adjustment for workers of grade level 15 to 17.

The Nigeria Labour Congress has written a letter to state councils of the union to prepare for an indefinite strike if the government fails to accept its demands on the consequential adjustment of salaries as a result of the new minimum wage by October 16, 2019, according to a report by PUNCH. 

After the first phase of negotiations collapsed due to percentage differences between the two parties, the government negotiating team and the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council, which is representing labour unions in the negotiation for the total implementation of the new minimum wage, will meet again on Tuesday, October 15, 2019.

The letter stated, “You will recall that a joint communiqué was issued by the leadership of the NLC, Trade Union Congress and the Joint Public Service Negotiating Council stating that after two weeks from the date of the said communiqué, industrial harmony could not be guaranteed in the country should an agreement not be reached with the government on the consequential adjustment of salaries as a result of the new minimum wage of N30,000.

“You are hereby directed to coordinate preparations with TUC and JPSNC in your state for necessary industrial action should the time expire without an agreement as contained in the communiqué.”
 

