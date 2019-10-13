Ten High-Ranking Boko Haram Leaders Captured In Borno

Nigerian Soldiers



The Nigerian Army has captured 10 suspected top leaders of Boko Haram in Borno.

Alhaji Bukar Modu, who is on the wanted list published by the army, is one of them.

In a statement by the Operations Media Coordinator, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, the suspects were said to have been apprehended while attempting to sneak into some communities around Bitta in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State in a bid to escape.

He added that most of the suspects are known to have operated combat vehicles during the attack in Gwoza in 2014.

The statement read, “For instance, during a successful sting operation conducted on October 9, 2019 by troops of the 26Task Force Brigade, 10 suspected key Boko Haram members were reportedly captured while attempting to sneak into some communities around Bitta in Gwoza LGA of Borno State in a bid to escape the troops’ sustained onslaught against them.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the arrested criminals are ranked higher than the Amir in the criminals’ hierarchy.

“Many of them have been identified to have operated combat vehicles during the infamous Boko Haram attack on Gwoza in 2014.

“The arrested suspects include Shettima Mustapha Umar, Abba Buji, Alhaji Bukar Madu-(KAHID – a Boko Haram Terrorists’ equivalent of a Brigadier General), Ali Hassan (Boko Haram Terrorist Imam), Alkali Laminu, Bukur Mustapha, Buba Umaru (Alias Black Uhuru) also a KAHID, Madu Nosobe, Mustapha Hussaine and Umar Jeddum all from Bama LGA of Borno State.

“It is gratifying to note that one of the arrested suspects, Alhaji Bukar Modu is Serial 89 on the high profile Boko Haram leaders wanted list published by the authorities of the Nigerian Army.”

