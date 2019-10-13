Ten High-Ranking Boko Haram Leaders Captured In Borno

The suspects were said to have been apprehended while attempting to sneak into some communities around Bitta in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State in a bid to escape. He added that most of the suspects are known to have operated combat vehicles during the attack in Gwoza in 2014.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 13, 2019

BBC Nigeria Boko HaramNigerian Soldiers AFP


The Nigerian Army has captured 10 suspected top leaders of Boko Haram in Borno. 

Alhaji Bukar Modu, who is on the wanted list published by the army, is one of them.

In a statement by the Operations Media Coordinator, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, the suspects were said to have been apprehended while attempting to sneak into some communities around Bitta in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State in a bid to escape.

He added that most of the suspects are known to have operated combat vehicles during the attack in Gwoza in 2014.

The statement read, “For instance, during a successful sting operation conducted on October 9, 2019 by troops of the 26Task Force Brigade, 10 suspected key Boko Haram members were reportedly captured while attempting to sneak into some communities around Bitta in Gwoza LGA of Borno State in a bid to escape the troops’ sustained onslaught against them.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the arrested criminals are ranked higher than the Amir in the criminals’ hierarchy. 

“Many of them have been identified to have operated combat vehicles during the infamous Boko Haram attack on Gwoza in 2014. 

“The arrested suspects include Shettima Mustapha Umar, Abba Buji, Alhaji Bukar Madu-(KAHID – a Boko Haram Terrorists’ equivalent of a Brigadier General), Ali Hassan (Boko Haram Terrorist Imam), Alkali Laminu, Bukur Mustapha, Buba Umaru (Alias Black Uhuru) also a KAHID, Madu Nosobe, Mustapha Hussaine and Umar Jeddum all from Bama LGA of Borno State.

“It is gratifying to note that one of the arrested suspects, Alhaji Bukar Modu is Serial 89 on the high profile Boko Haram leaders wanted list published by the authorities of the Nigerian Army.”
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Military Nigerian Customs Handover Military Equipment To US Official
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Four Dead As Terrorists Attack Military Base In Borno
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insurgency Zamfara Gun Battle: 58 Bandits Killed, 4 Soldiers Died, Says Nigerian Army
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Report: Emirs, Soldiers, Policemen, Civil Servants Indicted In Banditry That Killed 6,319 People In Zamfara
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Insurgency Army Kill 15 Insurgents, Capture Two In Borno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Falana Cries Out Over 'Illegal Detention, Torture' Of 15 Nigerians By Nigerian Navy
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Hannatu Musawa Spoken Word: President Buhari's Choice Of Sadiya Umar Farouq By Hannatu Musawa
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Oil Nigeria Discovers Oil In Northern Region Of Upper Benue Trough
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Customs Handover Military Equipment To US Official
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Buhari Turns To Russia To Combat Boko Haram
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Suspends International Travels For Ministers, Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Four Dead As Terrorists Attack Military Base In Borno
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Aisha Buhari Returns From UK After Rumour Of President Buhari Getting Married On Saturday
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections Kogi Election Already Rigged, APM Candidate Alleges
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Daniel Fakoya, 18, To Spend 15 Years In UK Prison For Firearms Offences
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Son Kills Parents Over Dog Dispute, Gets Life Imprisonment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Video: Nigerian Policemen Assault Lawyer In Onitsha
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Nigeria's Building Collapse Kills Mother, 3 Children In Magodo, Father Survives
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad