Update: N3.8m Ransom Paid To Free Six Kidnap Victims In Adamawa

The sum of N3.8m was paid to secure the release of six kidnap victims in Adamawa State, a family source, Dahiru Gurin, has confirmed.

Gurin informed SaharaReporters that, “The ransom was paid in three tranches of N800,000, N1.5m, N1m and N500,000.”

The kidnappers had initially demanded N10m ransom before they would release the victims.

SaharaReporters had reported last week that six young men, who led their cattle to grazing along Gurin-Fufore Road were kidnapped, leaving the cows wandering aimlessly.

Gurin Village under Fufore Local Government Area of Adamawa is situated around the river separating Nigeria from Cameroon.