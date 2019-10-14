72-year-old Remanded In Prison For Allegedly Raping, Impregnating Daughter

A 72-year-old man, Ibrahim Yunusa, was on Monday remanded in prison custody by a Magistrate Court in Gombe for allegedly raping and impregnating his daughter.

Yunusa had on arraignment pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Daura Sikkam, ordered the remand of the accused person and adjourned the case until November 13 for further hearing to enable the police complete investigation.

Earlier, reading the police First Information Report, Dalaky Wanma, the court clerk, claimed that the accused committed the offences several times between December 2018 and January 2019 at Yamaltu/Deba Local Government Area of Gombe State.

Police prosecutor, Sgt. Bako Shekari, also told the court that investigation into the matter had commenced.