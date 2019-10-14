Aisha Buhari Almost Attacked Me, Mamman Daura's Daughter Alledges



Fatima, daughter of Mamman Daura, President Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew, has accused the First Lady, Aisha, of almost physically attacking her inside Aso Villa in Abuja.



The lady made the allegation while commenting on a video where Mrs Buhari was seen complaining about being denied access to her residence, according to a report by TheCable.

Fatima said she recorded the video as proof that Buhari’s wife assaulted her.

She said, "If one reasons well, he or she will understand that it is not possible to say that the wife of the President was denied access to her apartment but let me give a context.



“The apartment in question is called the Glass House. When President Buhari got into office, he gave it to our father, Mamman Daura.



“You all know that they are friends and are related, more so, they grew up together.

"Our dad stayed there for three years until the President’s son, Yusuf, had an accident and went to Germany for treatment.



“When Yusuf returned, the President told our dad to move out of that apartment to an even bigger one in the villa, that his son was going to stay and be treated there.

“On that day I filmed the video, my mom and dad were not around. So, my dad instructed I and my elder sister to move our belongings to the new apartment.



“All of a sudden, as we were busy packing our belongings, we heard noise from outside.

“On getting there, we realised it was the wife of the President. When she came, the door was locked and she picked a metal chair and broke the door.

"My sister who went outside was almost hit by the chair. She threw the chair which broke through the door and almost hit my sister.



“I was so shocked and afraid of getting outside because the First Lady was shouting and cursing, saying we should move out of that apartment.

"She had already said a lot of things depicting that she was being suppressed.



"I recorded the incident to show our parents and the security, so that they will know the truth should anything happen.

“There are even other clips that have not been released. She was insulting the security personnel and drove them away."

