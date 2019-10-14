Except Government Meets Our Demands, No Going Back On Strike, Says NLC



The Nigeria Labour Congress has said that only a favourable outcome of its meeting with the government scheduled for Tuesday could stop its proposed strike action on Wednesday.

Chairman of NLC in Ondo State, Oluwole Adeleye, gave the warning on Monday in Akure, the state capital.

He said, "The government would be meeting with Labour Unions through the Minister of Labour and Productivity by Tuesday.

"Don't forget that the ultimatum that was given to the government will end on Wednesday.

"If they are able to meet the demands of the union, there is not going to be strike.

"But if they fail to meet our demands, the strike action would go on as planned."

