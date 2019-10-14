Except Government Meets Our Demands, No Going Back On Strike, Says NLC

"...If they fail to meet our demands, the strike action would go on as planned."

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 14, 2019

The Guardian Nigeria


The Nigeria Labour Congress has said that only a favourable outcome of its meeting with the government scheduled for Tuesday could stop its proposed strike action on Wednesday.

Chairman of NLC in Ondo State, Oluwole Adeleye, gave the warning on Monday in Akure, the state capital. 

He said, "The government would be meeting with Labour Unions through the Minister of Labour and Productivity by Tuesday.

"Don't forget that the ultimatum that was given to the government will end on Wednesday.

"If they are able to meet the demands of the union, there is not going to be strike. 

"But if they fail to meet our demands, the strike action would go on as planned."
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS NLC Urges Workers To Prepare For Strike Over Minimum Wage
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Eight Suspended Ondo Journalists To Tender Apology To Mimiko For Reinstatement
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Ondo Workers Threaten Shutdown, Give Mimiko One Week To Pay Owed Salaries
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Exclusive Nasarawa Governor Al-Makura Fires State Employee For Social Media Post Expressing Her View
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Opinion Why A New Labor Party Must Lead The Quest For Socio-Economic Rights In Nigeria By Femi Falana
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
ACTIVISM Nigeria Labor Congress Set To Ramp Up Action As Strike Remains Feeble
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Soyinka: There Are Names In This Country I'll Never Mention Again
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Doctor’s Instruction Kept Me Away From Nigeria, Says Aisha Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Passenger Slumps, Dies At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics APC Condemns Attack On Oshiomole's Benin Home
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Food Nigeria Places Full Ban On Importation Of Goods Through Land Borders
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Lagos Governor Declares State Of Emergency On Roads
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Storms Osogbo Nightclub, Arrests 94 Suspected Fraudsters
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Christianity Release Sowore Now, Religious Leaders Tell Buhari
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Five Killed In Anambra Robbery Operation
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal Court Fixes December 5 For Falana's Suit Against Chief Judge Over Failure To Perform Statutory Role
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
International 119 Nigerians On Death Row In Malaysia, Says Amnesty International
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Court Reinstates Suspended Pro-Fayose Lawmakers After Tenure
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad