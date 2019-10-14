Farmers In Sub-Saharan Africa Still Store Grain Traditionally, Says FAO

The United Nations farming body observed that this method of storage provides no defense against pests.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 14, 2019

World Grain

 

Farmers in Sub-Saharan Africa have been found to store grain in contraptions made of grass, wood and mud, the Food and Agricultural Organisation said in a report published on Monday.

The United Nations farming body observed that this method of storage provides no defense against pests.

The body also noticed that farmers store produce in their houses due to a lack of storage facilities.

The report said, “Many farmers in sub-Saharan Africa still use traditional grain stores made of grass, wood and mud, which offer little protection against pests.

“In some cases, farmers store grains inside their own house due to a lack of storage facilities or because they are afraid of theft.”

The organisation found that post-harvest losses in grain storage in sub-Saharan Africa is at a maximum of 22.50 per cent.

The report also cited a study from the International Food Policy Research Institute stating that lack of access to market causes post-harvest losses in the country’s maize value chain.

Globally speaking, post-harvest loss was placed at 14 per cent, with variations in the percentage across continents and crop type.

The preference of consumers for aesthetic presentation of food items on shelves in supermarkets and malls, contribute a fair share to post harvest losses, the report found.

“As we strive to make progress towards reducing food loss and waste, we can only be truly effective if our efforts are informed by a solid understanding of the problem,” FAO Director-General, Qu Dongyu, said in the report.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Agriculture Price Of Rice May Rise To N40,000 Per Bag, Junior Agricultural Minister Says
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Agriculture Killings: Army Cannot Deploy Troops To All Benue Villages, Says Audu Ogbeh
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Agriculture FG Okays N60bn For Rice Subsidy
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Agriculture Herdsmen From Burkina Faso, Mali, Other Nations Taking Over Nigeria's Forest Reserves -Nigerians In Oyo, Ogun Cry Out
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Agriculture RUGA Settlement Contentions: The Root Cause of Fulani Herdsmen Killings Is Gen. Buhari - Onovo
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Agriculture RUGA: We Won’t Succumb To Arewa Youths' 30-day Ultimatum-IPOB
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Soyinka: There Are Names In This Country I'll Never Mention Again
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Travel Passenger Slumps, Dies At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Doctor’s Instruction Kept Me Away From Nigeria, Says Aisha Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics APC Condemns Attack On Oshiomole's Benin Home
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS NLC Urges Workers To Prepare For Strike Over Minimum Wage
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Lagos Governor Declares State Of Emergency On Roads
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Government Budgets N792m For Internet, Live TV On Presidential Jet
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Court Reinstates Suspended Pro-Fayose Lawmakers After Tenure
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
International 119 Nigerians On Death Row In Malaysia, Says Amnesty International
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME How Kano Kids Were Kidnapped, Trafficked In Anambra By Igbo Suspects -Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Aisha Buhari Returns From UK After Rumour Of President Buhari Getting Married On Saturday
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Maina’s Wife To Meet Police IG To Illegally Release Son Who Attempted Shooting DSS Operatives
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad