Five Killed In Anambra Robbery Operation

It was said that the attack occurred in a petrol station and pharmacy shop. According to report, among the five victims, two were females and three males.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 14, 2019

 

Five persons have been killed while scores sustained varying degrees of injuries during a robbery operation in Onitsha, Anambra State.

It was said that the attack occurred in a petrol station and pharmacy shop.

According to report, among the five victims, two were females and three males.

A source said, “They were six in number. While coming in, the robbers shot dead one of the vigilante operatives on sight before gunning down a worker, who was woken up by the sound of gunshots.

“Another female attendant, who delayed when the masked pointer asked her for the key to the volt, was also killed.”

It was also gathered that money realised from the day’s sale at the petrol station was carted away by the robbers, according to a report by The Nation.

When contacted, police spokesperson in the state, Haruna Mohammed, said, “We’re investigating the matter and will come out with our findings later.”

 

