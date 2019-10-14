HEDA Trains Journalists On Corruption Tracking Techniques

According to the organisers, the training is aimed at strengthening the capacity of the participants.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 14, 2019

HEDA Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju

 

Leading anti-corruption group, Human and Environmental Development Agenda, has begun a training programme on new ways and usage of corruption tracking techniques for community-based organisations, bloggers, anti-corruption agencies officials and media practitioners in the North-Western part of the country.

The organisers posited that Nigerians needed to take over the campaign against corruption and therefore own the process, adding that participants would be empowered to deal with corruption without necessarily relying on existing institutions for sources of information at all times.

Speaking at the session, HEDA Chairman, Mr Olanrewaju Suraju, said corruption was a major problem that requires constant anti-vice innovations by citizens.

He said one of the most strategic ways of fighting corruption was to empower people to act on their own.

He said, “There is a link between corruption and violence. 

"Corruption has impact on utilities like water, roads, security that Nigerians are being made to privately pay for.

“This means that the government is eroding its responsibilities. Money is allocated for services not rendered. We can checkmate this by fighting corruption. 

"Public officials are building personal homes and investing in huge projects. It is time to ask questions about corruption.” 

The training, which began in Kano, will also take place in Abuja and Rivers State.

SaharaReporters, New York

