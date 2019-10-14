Kenya Receives Remains Of Ethiopian Airline Crash Victims

About 28 victims of the March 10, 2019 Ethiopian Airline crash, which had a Nigerian onboard, were on Thursday transported to the Jomo Kenyata International Airport in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ethiopia had noted in September that all the remains of all 157 persons on the aircraft had been identified and matched.

Seven months after the accident, this appears to be the first batch of remains sent for interment.

A few family members were given jars of ash and earth to serve as memories but the relatives had insisted they wanted closure from burying the remains of the loved ones.

CGTN recalls that the Ethiopian authorities had explained that the reason for the delay in sorting the corpses was due to the nature of damage done and the mass of bodies to identify.

The Ethiopian Government said it had taken them 243 days and several DNA tests to identify all victims.