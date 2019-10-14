Niger Delta Youths, Security Operatives Exchange Gunshots As N20 Million 'Gift' Tears Community Apart

Many Uzere indigenes of Isoko South local government area in Delta
state have fled their homes following a bloody crisis currently
rocking the community over a N20-million oil largesse released to the
community by the Nigeria Petroleum Development Company, (NPDC),
operators of the Oil Mining Lease, OML 28.
The N20 million meant for skill acquisition for the youths in the area
was reportedly diverted by the community's President General, Felix
Ewenede, in connivance with some leaders in the community.
The crisis, it was reliably gathered, started on Wednesday and
continued until Sunday, with a combined team of over 200 security
operatives drawn from the army, navy, and mobile police taking over
the entire community.
At least, 10 persons were hospitalized following the crisis.
Some indigenes, who fled the community, told SaharaReporters that Sam
Ogri, Columbus and Henry Etuwede were behind the vicious attacks
witnessed in the community.
They accused the trio of funding and supplying some community youths
with guns and other dangerous weapons to attack those opposed to the
"diversion and embezzlement" of the N20 million.
An indigene, speaking on the condition of anonymity said, "Ogri, has
been a major financier of these armed boys unleashing terror on the
community. Can you imagine that on Thursday, these armed boys were
exchanging gunshots face to face with the army and mobile police in
broad daylight?
"As we talk, army, navy and mobile police have taken over our
community with these armed boys shooting day in, day out non-stop,
destroying properties and looting homes in the night. Some of us slept
in the waters until dawn because the community is in water because of
the flooding. Everybody has run to other neighbouring communities
because of the crisis."
An indigene Uzere and current President General of the Isoko apex
union, Isoko Development Union, Iduh Amadhe, told SaharaReporters from
his hideout, linked the crisis to bad leadership, greed and hunger for
illicit wealth in the community.
Amadhe explained further: "The community's president general is the
major cause of the crisis because he wants to grab every kobo that
comes into the community from multinational oil companies. You can't
withstand the shooting in that community by some armed youths chasing
away perceived enemies and engaging security agencies in a gun duel.
"The recent N20-million largesse from the NDPC for skill acquisition
for the youths that he diverted is the cause of this crisis that has
rocked the entire community since Wednesday. Like some of us, we are
still calling for peace and a combined team of security operatives
have already moved into the community."
It was gathered that Felix Ewenede, the community's president general,
was arrested and detained at the state police headquarters, Asaba, for
interrogation.
Reacting to the allegation of financing and supplying guns to some
youths, Ogri said, "I am a peaceful man and will never be involved in
anything that will cause a crisis in my own community."
Meanwhile, at a security meeting organized by the Isoko South
community and attended by traditional rulers, community leaders,
councillors, the president general of IDU, area commander, Ozoro area
command and heads of security agencies in the local government,
presided over by the council chairman, Itiako Ikpokpo, the crisis in
Uzere was condemned in Uzere.
As of the time of filing in this report, peace had yet to return to
the community and many indigenes who fled had yet to return to their
homes.
The state commissioner of police, Adeyinka Adeleke, did not respond to
telephone calls to get his comment on the situation neither did he
respond to text messages sent to him.