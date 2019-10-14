Nigeria Places Full Ban On Importation Of Goods Through Land Borders

Nigeria-Cameroon border

The Nigerian Government has totally banned the importation of goods through any of its land borders.

The government had on August 20 announced the partial closure of its border to importation of goods.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Monday, Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (Retd), who spoke for the joint border security exercise along Nigeria’s borders, said goods could only come into the country through the seaports and airports.

He added that the preference for foreign goods especially food items like rice has continuously impoverished our farmers and adversely affected domestic government policies supporting the agricultural sector to enhance food security.

He also lauded the partial border closure, saying it had so far curbed the smuggling of foreign rice into the country in addition to other prohibited items.

He said, “The border closure has impacted positively on revenue generation of the government which in turn will be used to build more infrastructures and develop critical sectors of the nation’s economy.

“In addition, the National Assembly has supported the executive directive on the border closure and the efforts of security agencies in executing the task.

“Goods that are on the prohibition list to Nigeria such as rice, used clothing, poultry products and vegetable oil should not be imported into the country.

“Let’s understand that all perishable items are on prohibition whether on export or import.

“Therefore, nobody can carry tomato to the border to import or export. So it makes it easier for us to close and ensure that all goods for now are banned from being exported or imported through our land borders.

“That is to ensure that we have total control over what comes in and what we do. We are strategising on how best the goods can be handled when we get to when this operation will relax.

“While we call on Nigerian local rice consumers to be patriotic by patronising Nigerian rice, as this will further help the country in reaching self-sufficiency in local rice production and boost our economy, we equally appeal to the business community to see the exercise as opportunity to further create a conducive environment for local businesses to thrive in the interest of national security and development.”