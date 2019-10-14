Nigerian Embassy in Benin Republic Not Under Attack -Ambassador

"The embassy wishes to refute this fake news and reiterate that the embassy of Nigeria in Cotonou was never attacked and is not under any form of attack."

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 14, 2019

Ambassador Emmanuel Kayode Oguntuase

 

The Nigerian embassy in Cotonou, the Benin Republic, has debunked reports going the rounds arising from a video clip that the embassy was attacked by hoodlums and its properties were vandalized.

The Nigerian ambassador to Benin, Kayode Oguntuase, "The embassy wishes to refute this fake news and reiterate that the embassy of Nigeria in Cotonou was never attacked and is not under any form of attack.

"The embassy premises and its personnel are currently safe, well-protected and free from any form of threat or danger."
 

 
