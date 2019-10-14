Release Sowore Now, Religious Leaders Tell Buhari

The religious leaders, mainly Christians, stormed the hometown of Sowore in Kiribo under Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State on Sunday to show solidary with his people and demand his unconditional release.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 14, 2019

 

Some concerned religious leaders have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to release pro-democracy campaigner and Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, and other political detainees.

Led by Bishop Irawo Joseph, President and Founder of Zion Land of Canaan Ministry, the religious leaders said Sowore committed no offence to warrant his continued detention by the government.

Bishop Joseph noted that Sowore had always spoken against every government’s malfeasances with the aim that things would be done in the right and proper way.

The cleric, who later observed that Sowore was being kept deliberatly in custody through trumped up charges, asked Buhari’s administration to remember the story of Joseph in the Bible.

He said, “We know that he (Sowore) is just being kept in custody for speaking the truth to power but we are calling on the government to release him.

“The man has committed no offence that warrant all the charges against him. Sowore is not a criminal, he is only asking for an egalitarian society.

“We are therefore pleading with the Nigerian Government particularly President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene urgently and set Sowore free from detention.

“The Sowore that we know has always been the voice of the oppressed Nigerians, he has not committed any crime.

“He has a pure heart of gold and only wants the rapid growth and development of this nation. He must not be caged but be set free unconditionally.”

 

