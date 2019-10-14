Teenager Remanded In Prison For Robbery In Ondo

A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, Ondo State, on Monday ordered the remand of an 18-year-old male at the Olokuta Prison for alleged armed robbery.

The accused had on August 11, 2019 committed the offence in the Oniparaga area of Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

Prosecutor of the case, Martins Olowofeso, noted that Arowolo and others at large were armed with two guns, sticks and other dangerous weapons and robbed one Gbenga Oyegun of his motorcycle valued at N270,000.

Olowofeso said the offence of the accused was contrary to and punishable under Sections 5b, 1(2) a and b of the robbery and firearm (Special provision) Act Cap R11 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

He, however, urged the court to remand the accused in prison custody till legal advice from Office of Director of Public Prosecution in the state’s Ministry of Justice.

Counsel to the accused, Yunusa Aliyu, opposed the remand application, noting that there was no cause to remand his client in prison custody.

Magistrate Ruth Olumilua however, ordered the accused person to be remanded in prison custody and also added that both the original and the duplicates case file be handed over to the clerk of the court.

She adjourned the case until November 12, 2019 for further hearing.