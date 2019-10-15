Backlash Greets NIMC Announcement Of N5000 For National ID Renewal

Despite claiming that the money charged would enable it make the item available all the time, citizens didn’t buy the idea, describing it as a fraudulent means to extort the populace.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 15, 2019

 

Nigerians on various social media platforms on Tuesday condemned the National Identity Management Commission for announcing that citizens would be required to pay N5000 for renewal of National Identity cards.

Despite claiming that the money charged would enable it make the item available all the time, citizens didn’t buy the idea, describing it as a fraudulent means to extort the populace.

One Twitter user, Olajide Obe, said, “Wait, so National ID card will be expiring too? But will we ever collect these cards?

“I’ve enrolled since 2014, five years ago! Does it take a decade to produce a National ID card?”

Another Twitter user, Chris Olu-Crown, said he registered since 2013 and had yet to receive his as well.

Another user named Samuel Mbagwe, said, “November would make it four years since I went through hell to register for this ‘ticket to heaven’ at Alausa NIMC office.

“It’s taking eternity to produce because bribery isn’t involved. Allow bribes and you will have it in less than 48 hours.”

Commenting on the situation, another Twitter user, Wale Adetona, said the idea of paying for National ID card was not good.

He said, “Whoever brought up this idea of renewing National ID didn’t think it through. Do US citizens renew their Social Security Number?”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Aisha Buhari Almost Attacked Me, Mamman Daura's Daughter Alledges
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Soyinka: There Are Names In This Country I'll Never Mention Again
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
VIDEO: How NAF Jets Destroyed Boko Haram Commanders at Boboshe Meeting Venue
Boko Haram Nigeria Vs Boko Haram: How Government Jets Destroyed Boko Haram Terrorists at Meeting Venue In Sambisa (Video)
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Free Speech Lawless: How Nigeria's DSS Detained Abdullahi Ahmadu Since 2013 Without Trial
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Food Nigeria Places Full Ban On Importation Of Goods Through Land Borders
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Food Nigerian Court Freezes 45 Bank Accounts For Rice Smuggling
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Aisha Buhari Almost Attacked Me, Mamman Daura's Daughter Alledges
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Soyinka: There Are Names In This Country I'll Never Mention Again
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
VIDEO: How NAF Jets Destroyed Boko Haram Commanders at Boboshe Meeting Venue
Boko Haram Nigeria Vs Boko Haram: How Government Jets Destroyed Boko Haram Terrorists at Meeting Venue In Sambisa (Video)
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Free Speech Lawless: How Nigeria's DSS Detained Abdullahi Ahmadu Since 2013 Without Trial
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Food Nigeria Places Full Ban On Importation Of Goods Through Land Borders
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Food Nigerian Court Freezes 45 Bank Accounts For Rice Smuggling
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Oil Lagos Residents Attack Petrol Tanker, Scoop Free Fuel
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Prisca Isaac, Nwosu Precious Arrested For Illegal Transmission Of Broadcast Signals -EFCC
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Finance Nigeria First, Says Nigerian Finance Minister On Border Closure
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Kidnapping: Four Remaining Schoolchildren Rescued In Kaduna Forest, Says Nigerian Army
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Nigerian Workers Ready For Strike As Buhari Regime Resumes Wage Negotiation Today
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arrests Three Suspects In Kano Job Scam
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad