Ita-Giwa Commends Senate for Revisiting Anti-sexual Harassment Bill



Former Presidential Adviser on National Assembly Matters and leader of the Bakassi people, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, has reiterated the need to speed up the deliberation and passage of the new anti-sexual harrassment bill by the upper arm of the Nigerian legislature.

Her call follows an investigative documentary by BBC Africa Eye exposing how university lecturers in Nigeria and Ghana were using their positions to demand sex from female students in return for academic favours.

According to Ita-Giwa, sexual harassment against women must be immediately tackled in the society.

In a statement, the former lawmaker commended the Senate for revisiting the issue and identifying with victims of sexual harrassment.

She opined that harassment against students or workers was unacceptable as the country’s educational system and workplaces had become theatres of abuses.

She said, "It's time again to stand up against the ills of sexual harrassment.

"I have always advocated for this and I urge my colleagues in the Senate to ensure the bill is speedily passed for Presidential assent.



"We can't continue to fold our arms while we watch animalistic individuals abuse our girls and women in whatever guise.

"The law must be used to checkmate and prosecute them in order to serve as deterrent to others who may be concieving same.

"I urge victims to stand up and report all cases while I advise that they shouldn't be stigmatised in any form."