Lagos Residents Attack Petrol Tanker, Scoop Free Fuel

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 15, 2019


Residents of Mile 2 area of Lagos State has attacked a petrol-laden tanker, causing it to spill its content.

Following this incident, residents scooped free petrol from the 33,000-litre tanker despite the danger of such action. 

According to a video shared by a Twitter user, thugs hit the tanker with iron rods as it passed through the area, leading to the damage and spillage of petrol on the road. 

The incident has caused panic across the area with many scared of a fire outbreak in case of an explosion.  

