Lecturers In Ondo College Call Off Strike Action

Aggrieved lecturers of Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo State, have called off their one-week-old strike action, SaharaReporters has learnt.

The strike was called off after an expansive meeting between the protesting lecturers and the college's management.

At the meeting held on Tuesday, the lecturers agreed to resume back to work after some of their demands were met by the management.

A source at the meeting, told SaharaReporters that members of the governing council of the college were able to intervene over the lingering demands.

The source said, “We (lecturers) have decided to call off our strike action shortly after a meeting with the institution's management and members of the Governing Council Board.

“The management, through the board, was able to show some willingness and understanding to our plight and demands.

“So, we have agreed to work things out and resume back to work in the interest of students.”

As at the time of this report, it was not clear which of the demands of the protesting lecturers were met by the management.

Meanwhile, students of the college have been instructed to resume for academic activities.

Provost of the institution, Samuel Akintunde, gave the instruction in a circular issued shortly after the meeting with the lecturers.