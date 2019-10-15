Lecturers In Ondo College Call Off Strike Action

The strike was called off after an expansive meeting between the protesting lecturers and the college's management.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 15, 2019

 

Aggrieved lecturers of Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo State, have called off their one-week-old strike action, SaharaReporters has learnt.

The strike was called off after an expansive meeting between the protesting lecturers and the college's management.

At the meeting held on Tuesday, the lecturers agreed to resume back to work after some of their demands were met by the management.

A source at the meeting, told SaharaReporters that members of the governing council of the college were able to intervene over the lingering demands.

The source said, “We (lecturers) have decided to call off our strike action shortly after a meeting with the institution's management and members of the Governing Council Board.

“The management, through the board, was able to show some willingness and understanding to our plight and demands.

“So, we have agreed to work things out and resume back to work in the interest of students.”

As at the time of this report, it was not clear which of the demands of the protesting lecturers were met by the management.

Meanwhile, students of the college have been instructed to resume for academic activities.

Provost of the institution, Samuel Akintunde, gave the instruction in a circular issued shortly after the meeting with the lecturers. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion A Most Important Message To Nigerian Students...
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Education Students Chase Babangida’s Campaigners From Abeokuta
0 Comments
9 Years Ago
Education ASUU-LASU Ponders Another Strike - CITYVOICE Nigeria
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Opinion Governor Oshiomole And Assessment Of Edo State Teachers (1)
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Education Open Letter To VC Of NOUN: Students Decry Hike In School Fees
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Education Ogun State Governor, Amosun, Under Fire For Proscribing Students Union
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Aisha Buhari Almost Attacked Me, Mamman Daura's Daughter Alledges
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Soyinka: There Are Names In This Country I'll Never Mention Again
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
VIDEO: How NAF Jets Destroyed Boko Haram Commanders at Boboshe Meeting Venue
Boko Haram Nigeria Vs Boko Haram: How Government Jets Destroyed Boko Haram Terrorists at Meeting Venue In Sambisa (Video)
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Free Speech Lawless: How Nigeria's DSS Detained Abdullahi Ahmadu Since 2013 Without Trial
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Food Nigeria Places Full Ban On Importation Of Goods Through Land Borders
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Food Nigerian Court Freezes 45 Bank Accounts For Rice Smuggling
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Oil Lagos Residents Attack Petrol Tanker, Scoop Free Fuel
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Prisca Isaac, Nwosu Precious Arrested For Illegal Transmission Of Broadcast Signals -EFCC
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Finance Nigeria First, Says Nigerian Finance Minister On Border Closure
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Kidnapping: Four Remaining Schoolchildren Rescued In Kaduna Forest, Says Nigerian Army
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Nigerian Workers Ready For Strike As Buhari Regime Resumes Wage Negotiation Today
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arrests Three Suspects In Kano Job Scam
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad