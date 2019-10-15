Minimum Wage: Labour, Government Fail To Agree, Negotiation Continues Wednesday

The meeting between the organised labour and the Nigerian Government over the implementation of the new minimum wage has ended without an agreement.

Leader of the labour team, Rotimi Asugwuni, told journalists that discussions will continue on Wednesday with the hope that a favourable agreement would be arrived at by both parties.

Also expressing hope of an agreement ahead of Wednesday’s meeting, Acting Head of Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan, said that an outcome that would benefit Nigerian workers would be reached.

The organised labour is asking for 29 per cent salary increase for officers on grade level seven to 14 and 24 per cent adjustment for officers on grade level 15 to 17.

However, the government is offering 11 per cent for officers on grade level seven to 14 and 6.5 per cent for workers on grade level 15 to 17.

The labour unions had threatened to embark on nationwide strike on Wednesday should the government fail to accede to its demands by then.

But in another twist on Tuesday, the United Labour Congress, a vibrant workers group, said it had pulled out of the planned nationwide strike scheduled to commence on Wednesday over the failure of the leadership of the NLC and Trade Union Congress to carry it along in negotiations with government.

ULC President, Joe Ajaero, stated that the group will not be part of an exercise designed to hoodwink Nigerian workers and masses into believing that their interests are being championed.

Other workers group have however, expressed readiness to embark on strike action should Wednesday’s meeting also end without an agreement.