Minimum Wage: Labour, Government Fail To Agree, Negotiation Continues Wednesday

The organised labour is asking for 29 per cent salary increase for officers on grade level seven to 14 and 24 per cent adjustment for officers on grade level 15 to 17.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 15, 2019

 

The meeting between the organised labour and the Nigerian Government over the implementation of the new minimum wage has ended without an agreement.

Leader of the labour team, Rotimi Asugwuni, told journalists that discussions will continue on Wednesday with the hope that a favourable agreement would be arrived at by both parties.

Also expressing hope of an agreement ahead of Wednesday’s meeting, Acting Head of Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan, said that an outcome that would benefit Nigerian workers would be reached.

The organised labour is asking for 29 per cent salary increase for officers on grade level seven to 14 and 24 per cent adjustment for officers on grade level 15 to 17.

However, the government is offering 11 per cent for officers on grade level seven to 14 and 6.5 per cent for workers on grade level 15 to 17.

The labour unions had threatened to embark on nationwide strike on Wednesday should the government fail to accede to its demands by then.

But in another twist on Tuesday, the United Labour Congress, a vibrant workers group, said it had pulled out of the planned nationwide strike scheduled to commence on Wednesday over the failure of the leadership of the NLC and Trade Union Congress to carry it along in negotiations with government.

ULC President, Joe Ajaero, stated that the group will not be part of an exercise designed to hoodwink Nigerian workers and masses into believing that their interests are being championed.

Other workers group have however, expressed readiness to embark on strike action should Wednesday’s meeting also end without an agreement. 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Nigerian Workers Ready For Strike As Buhari Regime Resumes Wage Negotiation Today
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Except Government Meets Our Demands, No Going Back On Strike, Says NLC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS NLC Urges Workers To Prepare For Strike Over Minimum Wage
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS New Minimum Wage: State Governments Not Proactive, Says Ngige
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Ondo Governor Sacks Aide For Calling Deputy Governor's Wife 'Acting First Lady'
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS NLC, Kano State Divided Over Workers’ Verification Exercise
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Aisha Buhari Almost Attacked Me, Mamman Daura's Daughter Alledges
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Soyinka: There Are Names In This Country I'll Never Mention Again
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech Lawless: How Nigeria's DSS Detained Abdullahi Ahmadu Since 2013 Without Trial
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
VIDEO: How NAF Jets Destroyed Boko Haram Commanders at Boboshe Meeting Venue
Boko Haram Nigeria Vs Boko Haram: How Government Jets Destroyed Boko Haram Terrorists at Meeting Venue In Sambisa (Video)
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Oil Lagos Residents Attack Petrol Tanker, Scoop Free Fuel
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Food Nigerian Court Freezes 45 Bank Accounts For Rice Smuggling
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Prisca Isaac, Nwosu Precious Arrested For Illegal Transmission Of Broadcast Signals -EFCC
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Breaching AfCFTA By Closing Border, Says Shehu Sani
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Backlash Greets NIMC Announcement Of N5000 For National ID Renewal
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Nigerian Workers Ready For Strike As Buhari Regime Resumes Wage Negotiation Today
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Agriculture There Is No Hunger In Nigeria, Agriculture Minister Claims
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Finance Nigeria First, Says Nigerian Finance Minister On Border Closure
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad