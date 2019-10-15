Nigeria Breaching AfCFTA By Closing Border, Says Shehu Sani

In July 2019, Nigeria became the 53rd country to join the African Continental Free Trade Area after President Muhammadu Buhari signed the agreement in Niamey, Niger Republic.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 15, 2019


Former lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has described the move by the Nigerian Government to close all land borders as a breach of international trade protocols.

The agreement is to help make exports cheaper and give easier entry to other markets.

In a post on Twitter, Sani said, "Whatever is the economic importance or exigencies of land border closure, it openly violates the ECOWAS protocols and stand against the AfCFTA Agreement."

SaharaReporters, New York

