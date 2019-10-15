Nigerian Kidnapping: Four Remaining Schoolchildren Rescued In Kaduna Forest, Says Nigerian Army

Troops of Operation Thunder Strike said they had rescued the remaining four students of the Government Day Secondary School Gwagwada in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, kidnapped on their way to school.

The Deputy Director Army Public Relations Officer, 1 Division Nigerian Army Kaduna, Col. Ezindu Idimah, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday night that the students were handed over to their parents at Gurmi village.

On October 10, gunmen kidnapped 10 pupils on their way to school.

“On Monday October 14, at about 6 am, following a tip off from a reliable source, troops raided the hideout of the bandits and successfully rescued the remaining four students without any injury,” Idimah said.

According to him, during the rescue operation, the bandits ran into the bush with gunshot wounds while abandoning the students after they had engaged the troops in a gun duel.

Idimah explained that Operation Thunder Strikewas a Defence Headquarters operation with troops drawn from the army, air force, police, DSS and NSCDC.

The spokesman said the General Officer Commanding 1Division, Maj.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya has hailed the performance of troops and reiterated the commitment of the Division in bringing about peace and tranquility to its area of responsibility.

He assured that despite the toughness of the tasks, the nation should count on the loyalty and commitment of officers and soldiers to deliver.