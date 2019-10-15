Nigerian Kidnapping: Four Remaining Schoolchildren Rescued In Kaduna Forest, Says Nigerian Army

On October 10, gunmen kidnapped 10 pupils on their way to school.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 15, 2019

 

Troops of Operation Thunder Strike said they had rescued the remaining four students of the Government Day Secondary School Gwagwada in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, kidnapped on their way to school.

The Deputy Director Army Public Relations Officer, 1 Division Nigerian Army Kaduna, Col. Ezindu Idimah, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday night that the students were handed over to their parents at Gurmi village.

On October 10, gunmen kidnapped 10 pupils on their way to school.

“On Monday October 14,  at about 6 am, following a tip off from a reliable source, troops raided the hideout of the bandits and successfully rescued the remaining four students without any injury,” Idimah said.

According to him, during the rescue operation, the bandits ran into the bush with gunshot wounds while abandoning the students after they had engaged the troops in a gun duel.

Idimah explained that Operation Thunder Strikewas a Defence Headquarters operation with troops  drawn from the army, air force, police, DSS and NSCDC.

The spokesman said the General Officer Commanding 1Division, Maj.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya has hailed the performance of troops and reiterated the commitment of the Division in bringing about peace and tranquility to its area of responsibility.

He assured that despite the toughness of the tasks, the nation should count on the loyalty and commitment of officers and soldiers to deliver.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Five Killed In Anambra Robbery Operation
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME 72-year-old Remanded In Prison For Allegedly Raping, Impregnating Daughter
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Maina’s Wife To Meet Police IG To Illegally Release Son Who Attempted Shooting DSS Operatives
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME How El-Rufai Emboldened Kidnappers, Frustrated Plans To Rescue Our Children -Parents Of Abducted Schoolgirls Lament
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
VIDEO: How NAF Jets Destroyed Boko Haram Commanders at Boboshe Meeting Venue
Boko Haram Nigeria Vs Boko Haram: How Government Jets Destroyed Boko Haram Terrorists at Meeting Venue In Sambisa (Video)
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Teenager Remanded In Prison For Robbery In Ondo
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Aisha Buhari Almost Attacked Me, Mamman Daura's Daughter Alledges
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Soyinka: There Are Names In This Country I'll Never Mention Again
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Food Nigeria Places Full Ban On Importation Of Goods Through Land Borders
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption Buhari's Regime Encourages Official Corruption –Senator Yaroe
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Except Government Meets Our Demands, No Going Back On Strike, Says NLC
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Food Nigerian Court Freezes 45 Bank Accounts For Rice Smuggling
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Finance Nigeria First, Says Nigerian Finance Minister On Border Closure
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Travel Group Queries Oduah, Chidoka, Others Over Closure Of Enugu Airport
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Opinion Can A Cabal Against Aisha Buhari Be For President Buhari? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Kenya Kenya Receives Remains Of Ethiopian Airline Crash Victims
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Five Killed In Anambra Robbery Operation
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Lagos Governor Declares State Of Emergency On Roads
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad