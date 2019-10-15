Nigerian Workers Ready For Strike As Buhari Regime Resumes Wage Negotiation Today

The take-off date for the implementation of the new minimum wage was put at April 18, 2019 when Buhari signed the bill into law.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 15, 2019

Labour Demands For New Minimum Wage In Nigeria GL Trends

 

It may be crunch time in Nigeria as the country's workers square off with the President Muhammadu Buhari government today (Tuesday) to resolve their disagreement in the negotiation of consequential adjustment.

The take-off date for the implementation of the new minimum wage was put at April 18, 2019 when Buhari signed the bill into law.

Speaking ahead of a resumption of discussion today (Tuesday) in Abuja, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, said the government wanted to end negotiation on the consequential adjustment before the end of November to allow for smooth implementation of the new minimum wage.

“Let us do everything we are doing quickly before the end of November so that people will enjoy this money effective from April,” he said.  See Also LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Except Government Meets Our Demands, No Going Back On Strike, Says NLC 0 Comments 10 Hours Ago

Ngige added, “Tomorrow’s (today) meeting is a mix grill. It could be one hour, two hours or can be 12 hours depending on what we are able to achieve today (yesterday). Therefore, I want to appeal to everybody to show some understanding. 

"We are going to discuss dispassionately, and nothing would be hidden from anybody. I have advised government side to come prepared and be ready to present their case meaningfully.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Except Government Meets Our Demands, No Going Back On Strike, Says NLC
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS NLC Urges Workers To Prepare For Strike Over Minimum Wage
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Bayelsa Assembly Summons Local Council Chairmen Over Unpaid Salaries
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Breaking News Nigeria Labor Congress Protesters Shut Down Abuja Over Electricity Tarrifs
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
ACTIVISM Niger Delta University Lecturers Go On Indefinite Strike
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Breaking News Labor To Review Strike Action Next Week -NLC President
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Aisha Buhari Almost Attacked Me, Mamman Daura's Daughter Alledges
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Soyinka: There Are Names In This Country I'll Never Mention Again
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Food Nigeria Places Full Ban On Importation Of Goods Through Land Borders
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption Buhari's Regime Encourages Official Corruption –Senator Yaroe
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Except Government Meets Our Demands, No Going Back On Strike, Says NLC
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Food Nigerian Court Freezes 45 Bank Accounts For Rice Smuggling
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Finance Nigeria First, Says Nigerian Finance Minister On Border Closure
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Travel Group Queries Oduah, Chidoka, Others Over Closure Of Enugu Airport
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Opinion Can A Cabal Against Aisha Buhari Be For President Buhari? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Kenya Kenya Receives Remains Of Ethiopian Airline Crash Victims
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Five Killed In Anambra Robbery Operation
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Lagos Governor Declares State Of Emergency On Roads
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad