Nigerian Workers Ready For Strike As Buhari Regime Resumes Wage Negotiation Today

Labour Demands For New Minimum Wage In Nigeria

It may be crunch time in Nigeria as the country's workers square off with the President Muhammadu Buhari government today (Tuesday) to resolve their disagreement in the negotiation of consequential adjustment.

The take-off date for the implementation of the new minimum wage was put at April 18, 2019 when Buhari signed the bill into law.

Speaking ahead of a resumption of discussion today (Tuesday) in Abuja, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, said the government wanted to end negotiation on the consequential adjustment before the end of November to allow for smooth implementation of the new minimum wage.

"Let us do everything we are doing quickly before the end of November so that people will enjoy this money effective from April," he said.

Ngige added, “Tomorrow’s (today) meeting is a mix grill. It could be one hour, two hours or can be 12 hours depending on what we are able to achieve today (yesterday). Therefore, I want to appeal to everybody to show some understanding.

"We are going to discuss dispassionately, and nothing would be hidden from anybody. I have advised government side to come prepared and be ready to present their case meaningfully.”