Nigeria's Fuel Subsidy Will Cost Government N450 Billion In 2020 -Finance Minister

Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, the Minister for Finance, Budget and National Planning, says under-recovery of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly referred to as fuel subsidy will gulp N450 billion in 2020.

She stated this at the public presentation of the 2020 budget proposals in Abuja on Monday.

Ahmed said, “We have a provision for under-recovery of PMS in the sum of N450 billion. If you look at the Budget office website, it is in the fiscal framework, which is an annexure to the budget.”

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Tuesday presented a budget proposal of N10.33 trillion to a joint session of the National Assembly, putting the government’s estimated revenue in 2020 at N8.155 trillion, comprising oil revenue of N2.64 trillion, non-oil tax revenues of N1.81 trillion and other revenue of N3.7 trillion.

She explained further: “Some reforms will be tough but they must be done to look at the facts and be frank to ourselves.

“However, we will engage the public sector in whatever we do, including any changes in taxes with regards to rates or administration methods.”