Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram Buried In Maiduguri, Says Senator Ndume

Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Ali Ndume, on Tuesday said that 840 Nigerian soldiers killed by Boko Haram terrorists from 2013 till date were buried in the military cemetery located in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Ndume disclosed that the figure did not include other soldiers killed by the insurgents and buried in other military cemeteries located in other parts of the North-East geopolitical zone.

The senator denied reports of mass burial of soldiers killed by the terrorists.

He also said the Senate panel was already investigating allegations that some non-governmental agencies operating in the North-East were providing useful information to Boko Haram leaders.