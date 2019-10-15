Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram Buried In Maiduguri, Says Senator Ndume

Ndume disclosed that the figure did not include other soldiers killed by the insurgents and buried in other military cemeteries located in other parts of the North-East geopolitical zone.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 15, 2019

 

Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Ali Ndume, on Tuesday said that 840 Nigerian soldiers killed by Boko Haram terrorists from 2013 till date were buried in the military cemetery located in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Ndume disclosed that the figure did not include other soldiers killed by the insurgents and buried in other military cemeteries located in other parts of the North-East geopolitical zone.

The senator denied reports of mass burial of soldiers killed by the terrorists.

He also said the Senate panel was already investigating allegations that some non-governmental agencies operating in the North-East were providing useful information to Boko Haram leaders.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Aisha Buhari Almost Attacked Me, Mamman Daura's Daughter Alledges
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Soyinka: There Are Names In This Country I'll Never Mention Again
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
VIDEO: How NAF Jets Destroyed Boko Haram Commanders at Boboshe Meeting Venue
Boko Haram Nigeria Vs Boko Haram: How Government Jets Destroyed Boko Haram Terrorists at Meeting Venue In Sambisa (Video)
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Finance Nigeria First, Says Nigerian Finance Minister On Border Closure
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Kidnapping: Four Remaining Schoolchildren Rescued In Kaduna Forest, Says Nigerian Army
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Moghalu: Let's Fix Nigeria Before 2023
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Aisha Buhari Almost Attacked Me, Mamman Daura's Daughter Alledges
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Soyinka: There Are Names In This Country I'll Never Mention Again
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
VIDEO: How NAF Jets Destroyed Boko Haram Commanders at Boboshe Meeting Venue
Boko Haram Nigeria Vs Boko Haram: How Government Jets Destroyed Boko Haram Terrorists at Meeting Venue In Sambisa (Video)
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Free Speech Lawless: How Nigeria's DSS Detained Abdullahi Ahmadu Since 2013 Without Trial
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Food Nigeria Places Full Ban On Importation Of Goods Through Land Borders
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Food Nigerian Court Freezes 45 Bank Accounts For Rice Smuggling
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Oil Lagos Residents Attack Petrol Tanker, Scoop Free Fuel
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Prisca Isaac, Nwosu Precious Arrested For Illegal Transmission Of Broadcast Signals -EFCC
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Finance Nigeria First, Says Nigerian Finance Minister On Border Closure
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Kidnapping: Four Remaining Schoolchildren Rescued In Kaduna Forest, Says Nigerian Army
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Nigerian Workers Ready For Strike As Buhari Regime Resumes Wage Negotiation Today
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arrests Three Suspects In Kano Job Scam
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad