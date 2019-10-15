US Police Declare Suspected Killer Of Nigerian Teenager Wanted

The suspect, Kashman Rael Thomas, is accused of murdering the 18-year-old student at the Stadium Village apartment complex on Hidden Forest Court in Marietta, less than two miles from the Kennesaw State University, Georgia, Marieta Daily Journal said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 15, 2019

 

The police in the United States have issued an arrest warrant for the suspected killer of Nigerian-born teenager, Oluwafemi Oyerinde, who was shot dead on October 6, 2019 at his off-campus accommodation.



Thomas’ arrest warrant states that the shooting occurred around 11:30am that fateful day when he allegedly shot and wounded two other 18-year-olds.

Khalil Bennett and Jarius Bonner, who are not KSU students, were shot in the back and buttocks respectively by the suspect, the police said.

Both were disfigured from the shooting, having suffered internal and surface injuries, it was revealed.

Oyerinde, the youngest of three children, died at the scene from gunshot wound to the back, police added.

