Vehicles Loaded With Contraband Fish Destroyed By Army In Yobe

During the burning of the smoked fish, Sallau said that the vehicles were intercepted at Bukarti in Yunusari Local Government Area of the state by troops of 159 Battalion Geidam.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 15, 2019

 

The Sector 2 Command, Operation Lafiya Dole of the Nigeria Army, on Tuesday destroyed nine vehicles loaded with smoked fish seized from smugglers, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Commander of the Sector, Brig.-Gen. Ibrahim Sallau, led the destruction of the contraband in Damaturu, Yobe State.

During the burning of the smoked fish, Sallau said that the vehicles were intercepted at Bukarti in Yunusari Local Government Area of the state by troops of 159 Battalion Geidam.

He also said the illegal fish smugglers brought the contraband from Diffa in Niger Republic en route Hadeja in Jigawa, concealed in bags of corn shaft and loaded in nine vehicles.

He said that the command would make it a routine exercise to arrest and destroy all items placed on the list of banned goods found within its jurisdiction.

Sallau warned all groups and individuals involved in smuggling of items listed as contraband to desist from such acts.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram Buried In Maiduguri, Says Senator Ndume
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Agriculture There Is No Hunger In Nigeria, Agriculture Minister Claims
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
VIDEO: How NAF Jets Destroyed Boko Haram Commanders at Boboshe Meeting Venue
Boko Haram Nigeria Vs Boko Haram: How Government Jets Destroyed Boko Haram Terrorists at Meeting Venue In Sambisa (Video)
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Food Nigerian Court Freezes 45 Bank Accounts For Rice Smuggling
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Aid Worker Abducted By B’Haram Claims Leah Sharibu Is Dead
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Military Buhari, Biya Agree To Complete Demarcation Of Nigeria-Cameroon Land Boundary By End Of 2015
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Plateau Indigenes Blast Governor Lalong For Appointing Hausa-Fulani As Council Chairman
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Backlash Greets NIMC Announcement Of N5000 For National ID Renewal
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Soyinka: There Are Names In This Country I'll Never Mention Again
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Minimum Wage: Labour, Government Fail To Agree, Negotiation Continues Wednesday
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Suspected Gunmen Kill Father, Abduct Two Children In Abuja
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Aisha Buhari Almost Attacked Me, Mamman Daura's Daughter Alledges
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Celebrity I Feel Ashamed As A Nigerian Each Time I Travel Abroad, Says Don Jazzy
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME US Police Declare Suspected Killer Of Nigerian Teenager Wanted
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu: It's People's Responsibility To Compel Political Elite To Do What's Right
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Senate Urges Buhari To Declare State Of Emergency On Federal Roads
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram Buried In Maiduguri, Says Senator Ndume
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Sex For Grades: A Crime Thriving In Silence By Promise Eze
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad