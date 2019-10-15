Vehicles Loaded With Contraband Fish Destroyed By Army In Yobe

The Sector 2 Command, Operation Lafiya Dole of the Nigeria Army, on Tuesday destroyed nine vehicles loaded with smoked fish seized from smugglers, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Commander of the Sector, Brig.-Gen. Ibrahim Sallau, led the destruction of the contraband in Damaturu, Yobe State.

During the burning of the smoked fish, Sallau said that the vehicles were intercepted at Bukarti in Yunusari Local Government Area of the state by troops of 159 Battalion Geidam.

He also said the illegal fish smugglers brought the contraband from Diffa in Niger Republic en route Hadeja in Jigawa, concealed in bags of corn shaft and loaded in nine vehicles.

He said that the command would make it a routine exercise to arrest and destroy all items placed on the list of banned goods found within its jurisdiction.

Sallau warned all groups and individuals involved in smuggling of items listed as contraband to desist from such acts.