N98.82m Fake Banknotes Detected In 2018 –CBN

The regulator said the ratio of counterfeit notes to volume of banknotes in circulation was 18 pieces per million, compared to 16 pieces per million banknotes discovered in 2017.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 16, 2019

 

The Central Bank of Nigeria on Wednesday said a total of 119,663 pieces of counterfeit notes with a nominal value of N98.82m was recorded in 2018, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

The bank said this in the Currency Operations 2018 Annual Report, posted on its website.

The CBN said the figure indicated a decline of 1.30 per cent in volume terms and an increase of 5.77 per cent in value terms when compared with 118,126 pieces with a nominal value of N93.43m recorded in the corresponding period of 2017.

The regulator said the ratio of counterfeit notes to volume of banknotes in circulation was 18 pieces per million, compared to 16 pieces per million banknotes discovered in 2017.

It said that the N500 and N1,000 denominations remained the most commonly counterfeited banknotes, which accounted for 65.29 per cent and 34.49 per cent respectively of the total counterfeit notes discovered.

The bank said that to preserve the integrity of the banknotes in circulation, it partnered with Bankers Warehouse PLC and security agencies to intensify efforts at mitigating the incidences of counterfeiting during the period under review.

The apex bank also said that the Currency- in-Circulation grew by 0.8 per cent to N2.3bn as at December 2018 ending.

The report noted that the growth in CIC reflected the high dominance of cash in the economy and increase in economic activities.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Money Conference Recommends Shutdown Of Government If Budget Passage Timelines Are Not Met
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
CRIME Prostitute Sells One-Day-Old Baby For N20,000 In Bayelsa
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Markets Nigeria Politicians Cause High Dollar Exchange Rate – BDCs
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Corruption Anne Welsh Fired From Obasanjo Foundation, After SaharaReporters Released Details On Money Laundering Scandal
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Corruption Ondo APC Berates Mimiko, Calls Residency Card Fee ‘A Clear Act Of Betrayal’
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Corruption Buhari: 2 More Months To Appoint Cabinet, Will Ask US Help To Recover Stolen Billions
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Plateau Indigenes Blast Governor Lalong For Appointing Hausa-Fulani As Council Chairman
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Soyinka: There Are Names In This Country I'll Never Mention Again
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Backlash Greets NIMC Announcement Of N5000 For National ID Renewal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Minimum Wage: Labour, Government Fail To Agree, Negotiation Continues Wednesday
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Celebrity I Feel Ashamed As A Nigerian Each Time I Travel Abroad, Says Don Jazzy
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Suspected Gunmen Kill Father, Abduct Two Children In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Aisha Buhari Almost Attacked Me, Mamman Daura's Daughter Alledges
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Tinubu: It's People's Responsibility To Compel Political Elite To Do What's Right
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics After ‘Skirmish’ With Daura’s Daugther, Aisha Buhari Gets New Aides From President
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME US Police Declare Suspected Killer Of Nigerian Teenager Wanted
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Food Vehicles Loaded With Contraband Fish Destroyed By Army In Yobe
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Senate Urges Buhari To Declare State Of Emergency On Federal Roads
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad