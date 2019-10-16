Plateau Indigenes Blast Governor Lalong For Appointing Hausa-Fulani As Council Chairman

“The imposition of a non-indigene who also doubles as the APC candidate during the pendency elections completely rubbishes global best democratic practices, it is illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional."

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 16, 2019

 

A group, Autochthonous Persons of Jos (APJ), has condemned Governor Simon Lalong’s appointment of a non-indigene and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Shehu Bala, as the management committee chairman for Jos North Council Area.

Spokesperson for the APJ, Theresa Azi Nyako, at a press briefing on Tuesday, said, “We want to state in clear, unmistakable and unambiguous terms that we reject and condemn the suppression of our franchise in Jos North local government among others.

“The imposition of a non-indigene who also doubles as the APC candidate during the pendency elections completely rubbishes global best democratic practices, it is illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional.

“It is a great disservice to our people in particular and indeed Plateau State in general as it has the capability to breach peace in the tin city. It makes a mockery of Governor Lalong’s pillars of his purported three-point agenda.” 

