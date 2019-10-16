Re-open Border With Benin Republic, Ghana Urges Nigerian Government

The minister said the border closure had severely affected Ghanaian traders, noting that it could lead to political tension in countries impacted by the decision.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 16, 2019

Nigeria Cameroon border

 

Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ms Shirley Botchwey, has urged the Nigerian Government to urgently review its decision to close its borders with Benin.

The minister said the border closure had severely affected Ghanaian traders, noting that it could lead to political tension in countries impacted by the decision.

Botchwey, who stated this during a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, in Abuja on Wednesday, was accompanied by her counterparts, Minister of Trade, Allan Kyerematen and the Acting High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mrs Iva Denoo.

She stated that truckloads of goods from Ghana had been detained at the Seme Border between Benin and Nigeria for weeks, adding that returning such to the seaports would be a major loss for Ghanaian traders.

She said, “The closure of the borders has had considerable disruptions to trade in the sub-region, with grave consequential economic effects on Ghanaian traders.”

Reacting to the call, Onyeama said that the borders were closed to protect Nigeria’s economy from smugglers, traffickers and illegal migrants.

SaharaReporters, New York

