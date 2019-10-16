Sex-for-grades: UNILAG Inaugurates Task Force On Sexual Harassment

The entrance of the University Of Lagos

The University of Lagos has set up a task force to address issues of sexual harassment with a view to stemming it, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

The university’s Principal Assistant Registrar for Communication, Mrs Taiwo Oloyede, said in a statement that it was “in continuation of the institution’s unrelenting campaign against the menace of sexual harassment and other forms of inappropriate behaviours”.

The institution recently suspended two senior lecturers exposed in alleged sexual harassment in a BBC investigative documentary video.

The documentary also exposed some lecturers of the University of Ghana, Legon.

The statement added, “The task force has the mandate to examine the extant University of Lagos policy on sexual harassment, receive complaints from faculties, departments and other units concerning matters that border on sexual harassment.

“It is to also receive oral and written testimonies from staff and students involved in cases of sexual harassment and recommend appropriate sanction for offenders.

“The task force, in addition to other functions, will put forward counselling and other therapies for mitigating the adverse effects of sexual harassment on victims and carry out other duties aimed at eradicating the ugly trend from the institution.”



