Five Persons Burnt To Death In Ondo Motor Accident

Five persons were on Thursday burnt to death in a fatal motor accident that occurred in Ondo State.

The accident involved a Toyota bus with registration number MKD 341 XA and a J5 bus marked BDG 330 AP.

An eyewitness, who confirmed the incident to our correspondent in Akure, the state capital, said the accident was allegedly caused by speed limit violation by the drivers.

The witness said, “Five persons were burnt beyond recognition in the accident while 14 other victims were rushed to the hospital with very serious injuries.

“The accident occurred at the Oyoyo Camp around Ipele in Owo Local Government Area of the state.”

Confirming the accident, Head of Operations of Federal Road Safety Corp in Ondo, Olusegun Ogungbemide, attributed the crash to overtaking.

He said, “Unfortunately, the two vehicles had head-on collision and immediately erupted in flames, burning the occupants beyond recognition.”