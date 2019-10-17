Five Persons Burnt To Death In Ondo Motor Accident

An eyewitness, who confirmed the incident to our correspondent in Akure, the state capital, said the accident was allegedly caused by speed limit violation by the drivers.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 17, 2019

 

 

File Photo

 

Five persons were on Thursday burnt to death in a fatal motor accident that occurred in Ondo State.

The accident involved a Toyota bus with registration number MKD 341 XA and a J5 bus marked BDG 330 AP.

An eyewitness, who confirmed the incident to our correspondent in Akure, the state capital, said the accident was allegedly caused by speed limit violation by the drivers.

The witness said, “Five persons were burnt beyond recognition in the accident while 14 other victims were rushed to the hospital with very serious injuries.

“The accident occurred at the Oyoyo Camp around Ipele in Owo Local Government Area of the state.”

Confirming the accident, Head of Operations of Federal Road Safety Corp in Ondo, Olusegun Ogungbemide, attributed the crash to overtaking.

He said, “Unfortunately, the two vehicles had head-on collision and immediately erupted in flames, burning the occupants beyond recognition.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Trade Re-open Border With Benin Republic, Ghana Urges Nigerian Government
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
International Nigeria, Egypt, 33 Other African Heads Of State Head For Russia Summit Next Week
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Travel President Buhari Approves N10bn Intervention Fund For Enugu Airport Upgrade
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Travel Nigerian Government Deports Seven Koreans, Places Life Ban On Them
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Celebrity I Feel Ashamed As A Nigerian Each Time I Travel Abroad, Says Don Jazzy
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Aisha Buhari Returns From UK After Rumour Of President Buhari Getting Married On Saturday
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Plateau Indigenes Blast Governor Lalong For Appointing Hausa-Fulani As Council Chairman
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Senator Elisha Abbo's Sex Toy Shop Assault Case Compounded As Police Tender More Proof
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Free Speech Order DSS To Arrest Ango Abdullahi, Youth Group Tells Buhari
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Yemi Osinbajo, Brain Box Of Buhari's Regime, Cabal Trying To Humiliate Him, Northern Youths Claim
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics After ‘Skirmish’ With Daura’s Daugther, Aisha Buhari Gets New Aides From President
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Niger Delta Nigeria's Former Chief Of Army Staff, Gen. Ogomudia Accused Of Arming Niger Delta Youths
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME I Thought She Was A Goat, Says Husband Who Macheted Wife To Death
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Onitsha Tanker Explosion, Preventable –Atiku
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Nigerians Run Riot In India After Alleged Killing Of Compatriot
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Troubled By Sight Of Charred Bodies Of Mother, Child In Onitsha Tanker Explosion
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Oil Nigeria Missed Opportunity To Claim N18 Trillion From Oil Companies -Timipre Sylva
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Monkeypox Hits Lagos, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Other States
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad