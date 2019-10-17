Senator Elisha Abbo's Sex Toy Shop Assault Case Compounded As Police Tender More Proof

At the resumed hearing of the case on Thursday the prosecution counsel, James Idachaba, who had opened his case at the last adjourned date told the court that they stumbled on additional proof of evidence of the closed-circuit television that captured the incident.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 17, 2019

Senator Elisha Abbo at the court on Thursday
SaharaReporters Media

 

The Nigerian police have tendered additional CCTV footage of the
alleged assault by Senator Elisha Abbo on a nursing woman in a sex toy
shop before a Zuba magistrate's court in Abuja.

At the resumed hearing of the case on Thursday the prosecution
counsel, James Idachaba, who had opened his case at the last adjourned
date told the court that they stumbled on additional proof of evidence
of the closed-circuit television that captured the incident.

The second prosecution witness, investigation police officer, who was
in court to testify in the case could do not do so as defence counsel
Adegbite Adeniyi made an application for the adjournment of the case.

Adeniyi argued that he would need to apply for more time to enable him
to watch the content of the video as he was just served in the court.

He said, "The law gives us the right to be given time to go through
such proof of evidence before the case can continue."

The defence counsel said his client was ready for defence but the
additional evidence had hindered their preparation.

The prosecution counsel did not object to the application for
adjournment by the defence. He said it was their right to ask for time
to study the electronically generated evidence in line with the
Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).

The presiding magistrate, Abdullahi Ilellah, therefore, adjourned the
case until 19 November.

Abbo, representing Adamawa North Senatorial District, is a Peoples
Democratic Party's legislator.

He admitted on July 3 that he was the one in the video and apologized
to the woman assaulted.

He was charged on July 8 for criminal force and assault which is
contrary to section 263 and 264 of penal code law.
 

 
SaharaReporters, New York

